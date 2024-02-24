US downs more Houthi drones and strikes anti-ship missiles
Yemen - American forces shot down three attack drones near commercial ships in the Red Sea Friday and destroyed seven anti-ship cruise missiles positioned on land, the US military said.
Yemen's Houthis have been targeting shipping for months, and their attacks have persisted despite repeated American and British strikes.
Early on Friday, US forces "shot down three Houthi one-way attack (drones) near several commercial ships operating in the Red Sea. There was no damage to any ships," the Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.
In a statement later in the day, CENTCOM said US forces destroyed "seven Iranian-backed Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea."
It claimed those strikes, carried out between 12:30 PM and 7:15 PM Sanaa time, were made in "self-defense."
"CENTCOM forces identified these missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the US Navy ships in the region," it said in a statement.
Yemen's Houthis acting in support of Palestinians in Gaza
The day prior, American forces struck four Houthi drones as well as two anti-ship cruise missiles, CENTCOM said, adding that the weapons "were prepared to launch from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen towards the Red Sea."
The Houthis began attacking Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israel-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by Israel's brutal and relentless assault.
US and UK forces responded with strikes against the Houthis, who have since declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.
Cover photo: MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP