US downs more Houthi drones and strikes anti-ship missiles

Yemen - American forces shot down three attack drones near commercial ships in the Red Sea Friday and destroyed seven anti-ship cruise missiles positioned on land, the US military said.

Yemen's Houthi recruits wave a Palestinian flag during a rally against the US, the UK, and Israel. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

Yemen's Houthis have been targeting shipping for months, and their attacks have persisted despite repeated American and British strikes.



Early on Friday, US forces "shot down three Houthi one-way attack (drones) near several commercial ships operating in the Red Sea. There was no damage to any ships," the Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.

In a statement later in the day, CENTCOM said US forces destroyed "seven Iranian-backed Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea."

It claimed those strikes, carried out between 12:30 PM and 7:15 PM Sanaa time, were made in "self-defense."

"CENTCOM forces identified these missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the US Navy ships in the region," it said in a statement.