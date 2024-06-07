US destroys drones and missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen

Washington DC - American forces destroyed four drones and two anti-ship ballistic missiles in areas of Yemen controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the US military said on Friday.

Yemenis holding a Yemeni (top) and Palestinian flag (bottom) march in solidarity with the people of Gaza in the Houthi-run capital Sanaa on June 7. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

The Houthis have been targeting vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in attacks they say are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The attacks pose a significant security threat to a key international shipping lane, and the US and Britain have since January carried out strikes aimed at degrading the Houthis' ability to target shipping.

"US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed four UASs and two ASBMs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," the military command said in a social media post, using abbreviations for unmanned aircraft systems and anti-ship ballistic missiles.

"USCENTCOM forces also successfully destroyed one UAS launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Bab al-Mandab Strait," CENTCOM said, adding that American forces also destroyed a Houthi patrol boat.