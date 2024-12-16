Blinken confirms "direct contact" with Syrian rebel group despite US terror designation

Aqaba, Jordan - The US has made "direct contact" with Syria 's victorious Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels despite having designated the group as terrorists, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (r.) confirmed "direct contact" had been made with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Salafist group that led the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. © Collage: REUTERS

"We've been in contact with HTS and with other parties," Blinken told reporters after talks on Syria in the Jordanian Red Sea resort of Aqaba.

He did not give further details, but when asked if the US reached out directly, he confirmed: "Direct contact – yes."

The US and other Western governments classify HTS as a terrorist group due to its roots in Al-Qaeda's Syria branch.

The designation severely impedes activities of businesses and aid workers who risk falling foul of US law enforcement if they are considered to be directly supporting a terrorist group.

Blinken said that the contact was partly related to the search for Austin Tice, the US journalist who was kidnapped in 2012 near the start of the brutal civil war.

"We have pressed upon everyone we've been in contact with the importance of helping find Austin Tice and bringing him home," Blinken said.