US strike kills four in Iraq as Baghdad condemns "heinous crime"

Baghdad, Iraq - US forces carried out a "defensive" air strike on combatants in Iraq who were attempting to launch drones that were deemed a threat to American and allied troops, a US official said.

Iraq condemned the air strike, describing it as a "heinous crime" that could have "dangerous" consequences amid ongoing talks on the future of the US-led coalition in the country.



The strike – which Iraqi sources said left at least four people dead – was the first by American forces in Iraq since February, when the US military said it killed an Iraqi commander who was allegedly involved in attacks on Washington's troops.

"Tonight, US forces in Iraq conducted a defensive air strike" in Babylon province "targeting combatants attempting to launch one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems," the US defense official said on condition of anonymity.

The official added that the Central Command assessed that the drones "posed a threat to US and coalition forces."

"We maintain the inherent right to self-defense and will not hesitate to take appropriate action," the official added.

The Hashed al-Shaabi – an alliance of former paramilitary groups that have been integrated into Iraq's security forces – said apparent missile strikes fired from drones hit two Hashed patrols in Babylon province.

An official from the alliance told AFP that "four people were killed and others were critically wounded." A security source confirmed the toll.