US strikes Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in Yemen

Yemen - The US military said Monday it had struck explosive uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) operated by Houthis in Yemen , days after a wave of joint strikes with the UK aimed at stopping continued attacks on international shipping.

Americans protest the US and UK strikes across Yemen against Houthi forces, at a rally in Seattle, Washington. © REUTERS

"US forces identified the explosive USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.



The strikes against the two USVs, essentially explosive-laden drone boats, were carried out at 3:30 PM local time, CENTCOM said, and follow repeated unilateral and joint actions taken by the United States against the Houthis, whose attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza have disrupted global trade.

American forces also carried out air strikes against five missiles in Yemen on Sunday – one designed for land attack and the others for targeting ships, the US military said.

Late Saturday, US and UK forces carried out their third wave of joint strikes, which hit 36 Houthi targets across 13 locations, according to a statement by the United States, the UK, and other countries that provided support for the operation.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the next day that "these attacks will not deter us from our... stance in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."