UN chief slams "horrors" committed by Israel: "Gaza is a killing field"

New York, New York - UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Tuesday that Israel has turned Gaza into "a killing field" by bombing and blocking all aid for over a month.

"More than an entire month has passed without a drop of aid into Gaza. No food. No fuel. No medicine. No commercial supplies. As aid has dried up, the floodgates of horror have re-opened," Guterres said in remarks to journalists.

Pointing to the Geneva Conventions governing the treatment of people in war, Guterres emphasized the obligation of the "occupying power" to ensure the provision of food and medical supplies to the population.

"None of that is happening today. No humanitarian supplies can enter Gaza," Guterres said.

Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oren Marmorstein claimed without evidence that there is "no shortage of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip," despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes – explicitly declaring last month that "all entry of goods and supplies" to Gaza would be blocked.

The use of starvation as a weapon is a war crime under international law – one of many that Israel has been credibly accused of committing in a campaign of mass killing that has reached genocidal proportions, according to numerous experts.