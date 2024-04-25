US to send officials to Niger to discuss withdrawal of American troops

Niamey, Niger - The United States will send a delegation to Niger on Thursday, with the goal of beginning face-to-face talks with officials in Niamey on withdrawing the more than 1,000 American personnel stationed in the country.

The US will be withdrawing troops from Niger following demands from the country's government. © Collage: IMAGO/Xinhua/Afrikimages

Niger has been used by the US military for years, primarily as an outpost for regional counter-terrorism operations in West Africa, according to Washington.

Now, after a military junta ousted the country's president last year, cooperation is ending.



The United States said it had agreed last week to remove its troops and will send a delegation to Niamey within days.

The delegation will be made up of US Ambassador to Niger Kathleen FitzGibbon and senior military officer for US Africa Command, Major General Ken Ekman.

According to a statement issued by the State Department on Wednesday, they will meet with ruling government representatives on April 25, aiming "to initiate discussions on an orderly and responsible withdrawal of US forces from Niger."