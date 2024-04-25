US to send officials to Niger to discuss withdrawal of American troops
Niamey, Niger - The United States will send a delegation to Niger on Thursday, with the goal of beginning face-to-face talks with officials in Niamey on withdrawing the more than 1,000 American personnel stationed in the country.
Niger has been used by the US military for years, primarily as an outpost for regional counter-terrorism operations in West Africa, according to Washington.
Now, after a military junta ousted the country's president last year, cooperation is ending.
The United States said it had agreed last week to remove its troops and will send a delegation to Niamey within days.
The delegation will be made up of US Ambassador to Niger Kathleen FitzGibbon and senior military officer for US Africa Command, Major General Ken Ekman.
According to a statement issued by the State Department on Wednesday, they will meet with ruling government representatives on April 25, aiming "to initiate discussions on an orderly and responsible withdrawal of US forces from Niger."
Washington-Niamey relations suffer after military coup in Niger
Defense Department officials will conduct follow-up meetings in Niamey next week, and Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell will travel there "in the coming months to discuss ongoing collaboration in areas of joint interest."
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the United States is proud of the security cooperation and "shared sacrifice" of US and Niger forces, and that it contributed to stability in the region.
Since discussions began last year with the ruling National Committee for Safeguarding the Homeland (CNSP), "we have been unable to reach an understanding with the CNSP to continue that security cooperation in a manner that addresses the needs and concerns of each side," Miller said.
The CNSP said that they would be kicking US personnel out of Niger back in March, when the country's military spokesperson Col Amadou Abdramane said that US presence "is illegal and violates all the constitutional and democratic rules which would require the sovereign people... to be consulted on the installation of a foreign army on its territory," the BBC reported.
"The government of Niger therefore strongly denounces the condescending attitude combined with the threat of reprisals by the head of the American delegation against the government and the people of Niger."
"The United States reaffirms our support for the Nigerien people as they combat terrorism, develop the country’s economy, and transition to democratic rule," said Miller.
