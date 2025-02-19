Vatican shares update on Pope's pneumonia as Italian prime minister visits

Vatican City - Pope Francis' blood tests show a "slight improvement" as he receives hospital treatment for pneumonia, the Vatican said Wednesday, while Italy 's prime minister found the 88-year-old joking "as always".

Pope Francis' blood tests show a "slight improvement" as he receives hospital treatment for pneumonia, the Vatican said Wednesday. © ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP

The Holy See said the Argentine pope's clinical conditions were "stable" on his sixth day at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where on Tuesday, it revealed he had been diagnosed with pneumonia in both of his lungs.

"The blood tests, evaluated by the medical staff, show a slight improvement, particularly in inflammatory indices," said the Vatican in a statement Wednesday.

Following breakfast, he "dedicated himself to work activities with his closest collaborators", it added.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also visited the pontiff for 20 minutes, it said, and she found him "alert and responsive".

"We joked as always. He hasn't lost his proverbial sense of humor," the far-right leader said in a statement.

The double pneumonia diagnosis caused widespread alarm over the pope's health after a series of issues in recent years, from colon and hernia surgery to problems walking.