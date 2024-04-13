Pig gets tackled by Utah police officer in wild escape: "Situation handled"

Grantsville, Utah - A hysterical and wild video shared by the Grantsville City Police Department showed one of their officers chasing down an escaped pig by taking a daring dive to stop the animal in its tracks.

A Utah police officer tackled an escaped pig in Utah. © Screenshot/Facebook/Grantsville City Police Department

A Utah police officer went above and beyond, serving and protecting... and wrangling too!

The Grantsville Police Department posted a video on their Facebook channel last week showing Officer Cory Cooper going out of his way to catch a runaway pig.

Despite the animal's best efforts to trick the officer, Cooper didn't fall for the animal's fake outs. When the piggy tried to make a final run for it, the policeman dove on top of the animal.

The video ended with the officer taking the pig into custody.

The department shared the incident with a sense of humor, writing, "Pig situation handled. #onlyingrantsville" in the caption of their Facebook post.