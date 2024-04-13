Pig gets tackled by Utah police officer in wild escape: "Situation handled"
Grantsville, Utah - A hysterical and wild video shared by the Grantsville City Police Department showed one of their officers chasing down an escaped pig by taking a daring dive to stop the animal in its tracks.
A Utah police officer went above and beyond, serving and protecting... and wrangling too!
The Grantsville Police Department posted a video on their Facebook channel last week showing Officer Cory Cooper going out of his way to catch a runaway pig.
Despite the animal's best efforts to trick the officer, Cooper didn't fall for the animal's fake outs. When the piggy tried to make a final run for it, the policeman dove on top of the animal.
The video ended with the officer taking the pig into custody.
The department shared the incident with a sense of humor, writing, "Pig situation handled. #onlyingrantsville" in the caption of their Facebook post.
Are runaway pigs common?
Cooper later explained his mission to Fox13, "I say about a week ago we got a call about a couple of loose pigs running around town, getting into people's yards and going through their gardens, going through their animal paddocks and things like that."
It's still unclear who the animals belonged to, but the odd occurance isn't all that rare.
"It's kind of all hands on deck because, and when you're dealing with an animal with a mind of its own, you obviously can't communicate," Cooper added.
"Their instincts are to fight or flight and most of the time they run and they're pretty fast."
Now the runaway will be headed to an animal rescue center, and Officer Cooper will be back to patrolling the streets for human suspects.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Grantsville City Police Department