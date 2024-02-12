Aquarium shocked by stingray's mysterious pregnancy!

Hendersonville, North Carolina - There's a mysterious pregnancy at the Team Ecco Aquarium & Shark Lab aquarium in Hendersonville, North Carolina. A stingray named Charlotte is pregnant, but there's no male animal in her tank!

This stingray is pregnant, but there aren't any male animals in her tank. © Screenshot/Facebook/Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO

A stingray named Charlotte is about to give birth to anywhere between two and four pups, which is exciting.

However, there's something extra special about this stingray's pregnancy.

She may have created her babies all on her own, as reported by The Sun.

In September, Team Ecco staff noticed that the fish's body was swelling and suspected the 12-16-year-old ray had cancer.

The staff did an ultrasound, and instead of finding a tumor as expected, they found that Charlotte was pregnant – despite the absence of male rays in her tank!