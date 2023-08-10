Avian rescuers find extremely rare white bird in unexpected encounter

Killingworth, Connecticut - Animal rescuers at A Place Called Hope, a rehabilitation and education center for birds of prey, suspected they were getting a very special bird, but it wasn't until the white fish crow arrived at the Connecticut shelter that its rarity was confirmed.

When avian rescuers saw this bird's photo, they were pretty sure it was an extremely rare creature. © Screenshot/Facebook/A Place Called Hope

When employees at A Place Called Hope avian rehabilitation center got a call about an injured white bird, they asked for a photo, as The Dodo reported. When they saw the snap, the avian experts got super excited.

They were pretty sure that the injured white bird was a leucistic fish crow, which is extremely rare.

"We immediately felt honored to have admitted such a rarity," Christine Cummings, the director at A Place Called Hope, told the outlet.

"We realize the odds are slim to meet a bird like this in person. We are considering her to be a gift or a blessing for all the hard work this center achieves."