Baby Capybara has the most adorable reaction to bird intruder: "A rude awakening"
San Antonio, Texas - Baby animals are cute, especially little Capybaras! Tupi was born at San Antonio Zoo in December and recently had to deal with an uninvited guest.
The tiny rodent had just made himself comfortable in the straw and was about to take a nap in the Texas sun.
Suddenly something fluttered onto his back!
A crow with food in its beak had chosen the little guy as a landing strip.
The bird strutted around on Tupi, waved its wings wildly, and then took off again.
This made little impression on the baby, who briefly opened his tired eyes, looked up, shook himself and just as quickly went back to slumberland.
Zoo employees filmed the funny moment and published the video on the internet. The reward? More than eight million views on Instagram and Facebook!
Tupi the capybara later becomes a really big rodent
According to the San Antonio Zoo, Tupi arrived on December 3 and is the first Capybara to be born at the facility since 2000.
"Capybaras, scientifically known as Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris, live in South American savannas, forests, and around bodies of water," the zoo wrote on its Facebook page.
"As the largest rodent in the world, these engaging animals are highly social creatures living in herds as large as 100 members," they continued.
"Their love for water also provides their favorite meals consisting of grasses and water plants, using their sharp teeth to consume large quantities of vegetation, averaging 6 to 8 pounds per day for an adult capybara."
Welcome to the world, baby Tupi! Hopefully you'll be able to get your beauty sleep from now on.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/San Antonio Zoo