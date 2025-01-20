Baby Capybara has the most adorable reaction to bird intruder: "A rude awakening"

San Antonio, Texas - Baby animals are cute, especially little Capybaras! Tupi was born at San Antonio Zoo in December and recently had to deal with an uninvited guest.

Tupi just wanted to sleep when the little Capybara received a visitor from the air. © Screenshot/San Antonio Zoo

The tiny rodent had just made himself comfortable in the straw and was about to take a nap in the Texas sun.

Suddenly something fluttered onto his back!

A crow with food in its beak had chosen the little guy as a landing strip.

The bird strutted around on Tupi, waved its wings wildly, and then took off again.

This made little impression on the baby, who briefly opened his tired eyes, looked up, shook himself and just as quickly went back to slumberland.

Zoo employees filmed the funny moment and published the video on the internet. The reward? More than eight million views on Instagram and Facebook!