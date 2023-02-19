Baby elephants take a bubble bath and melt Twitter users' hearts

Syracuse, New York - The Rosamond Gifford Zoo posted a clip of their baby elephant twins, Yaad and Tukada, taking their first bubble bath. The animals have Twitter users saying, "aww."

Elephant twins Yaad and Tukada take their first bubble bath at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. © collage: screenshots/ Twitter/ Rosamond Gifford Zoo

When was the last time you had as much fun as the elephant calf named Tukada in the bath?

On Friday, the elephant twins Yaad and Tukada of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo got a chance to play in a bubble bath for the first time ever, and zookeepers caught the cuteness on camera.

They shared the special moment on Twitter. Per their post and the clip, though both babies had the chance to play with the bubbles, only one of the babies was into it. "Baby’s first bubble bath," they tweeted. "Well, Tukada’s first bubble bath. Yaad preferred to stay on dry ground. Knowing how much baby elephants love water, it won’t be long before Yaad joins in the fun!"

In the clip that's been viewed over 16,000 times, the twins, who were born back in November 2022, eye the yellow blow-up kiddie pool that's full of water and bubbles. But only Tukada jumps in trunk first.

Tukada continues to run around enthusiastically, trying to get in and out of the pool as fast as they can, adorably splashing around!

Twitter users gushed over the elephant babes in the replies, writing things like, "Awwww, look at that adorable little soapy face!" Others simply labeled the twins as "precious," while some added they'd "totally join in!"