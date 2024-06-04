Baby foxes overrun this woman's backyard!

Canada - This spring, a Canadian woman was thrilled to welcome not one but two litters of fox cubs into her backyard. She'd hoped the fox that raised her babies in her backyard would return, but got a real surprise when she did.

Leanne Purdy Van Bergen is delighted with her adorable animal guests. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Leanne Purdy Van Bergen

Leanne Purdy Van Bergen is full of furry predators in the best way possible.

Last year, a mother fox and her five cubs made themselves at home in her backyard. Van Bergen told The Dodo that she loved watching the babies.

"Someone told me they tend to return the following year, so I was always watching for them. I was so excited when they returned. With double the fun!" she said.

This May, the mama fox from the year before returned with her babies in tow, but that's not all. The mama fox brought a friend with her. This year, the Canadian has two cute fox families living with her and has been documenting their lives on her Facebook page.

Van Bergen has counted ten babies but says there could be more: "I counted 10, at one time, but who knows?”