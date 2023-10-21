Battered bat gets the help it needs!

Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania - One very observant homeowner spotted a little brown bat in dire need of help. The poor animal was soaking wet and clinging to a fence!

When a Pennsylvanian homeowner found a bat clinging to a metal fence for days, they had the foresight to call in the professionals at Pennsylvania Bat Rescue.

"The poor old girl was hanging on a metal fence in Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania for three days," Stephanie Stronsick, founder and executive director of the animal rescue organization, told the Dodo.

"She was found by the homeowner, who messaged us on Facebook after finding her hanging out in the open, exposed to predators and soaking wet from the previous night's storm."

Per the group's Facebook, "Bats roosting in the same location for several days, completely exposed to predators is quite concerning" as it usually means the bat is in trouble.

Equipped with gloves and a thick cloth, the rescuer carefully lifted the bat off of the fence and took her to Pennsylvania Bat Rescue.