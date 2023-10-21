Battered bat gets the help it needs!
Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania - One very observant homeowner spotted a little brown bat in dire need of help. The poor animal was soaking wet and clinging to a fence!
When a Pennsylvanian homeowner found a bat clinging to a metal fence for days, they had the foresight to call in the professionals at Pennsylvania Bat Rescue.
"The poor old girl was hanging on a metal fence in Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania for three days," Stephanie Stronsick, founder and executive director of the animal rescue organization, told the Dodo.
"She was found by the homeowner, who messaged us on Facebook after finding her hanging out in the open, exposed to predators and soaking wet from the previous night's storm."
Per the group's Facebook, "Bats roosting in the same location for several days, completely exposed to predators is quite concerning" as it usually means the bat is in trouble.
Equipped with gloves and a thick cloth, the rescuer carefully lifted the bat off of the fence and took her to Pennsylvania Bat Rescue.
Bea Arthur the bat to remain with Pennsylvania Bat Rescue until spring
The rescued animal turned out to be an older big brown bat that the team has since dubbed Bea Arthur.
As she warmed up, she started to show her personality. "She's pretty shy but very sweet," Stronsick said.
Though the rescue was successful, Bea Arthur wasn't out of the woods yet. She had suffered a puncture wound on her head that resulted in swelling and neurological problems. Luckily, Bea is in good hands and is being treated by vets.
Her rescuers are currently monitoring her condition closely. She's getting stronger but will remain at the shelter until the spring. If she's strong enough by then, Bea will be returned to the wild.
If not, no worries – this bat already has a forever home at the sanctuary!
Cover photo: Colalge: Screenshots/Facebook/Pennsylvania Bat Rescue