Bear rampages supermarket for two days after attacking employee

Tokyo, Japan - A bear that rampaged through a Japanese supermarket for two days was lured out with food coated in honey, trapped, and was reportedly put down on Monday.

A truck is seen carrying a bear that was trapped and killed after a 3-day standoff in a supermarket is seen leaving the facility in Akita, northeastern Japan, on Dec. 2, 2024. The animal attacked a male employee and ate from the store's meat section, according to police. © IMAGO / Kyodo News

Japan has a growing problem with bears, with a record six human fatalities from attacks and more than 9,000 of the animals killed in the previous fiscal year.

In the latest incident, police received an emergency call early Saturday that a bear had wounded a 47-year-old man in a supermarket in Akita, on Japan's main island of Honshu.

A gash on the man's head "will take at least a week to heal once his stitches get removed, according to a doctor," a police spokesman told AFP.

The supermarket was evacuated with the animal left inside, where it laid waste to the meat department, according to the Asahi Shimbun Daily.

Finally, early Monday, the bear walked into a trap containing "rice bran, bananas, apples, and bread, all coated with honey," an Akita official told AFP.

"We prepared two traps, and one of them captured the bear on the backyard side of the supermarket," he said.

The animal was put down later on Monday, local media reported.