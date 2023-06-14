Bear takes a dip at Florida beach to the amazement of beachgoers!

Destin, Florida - Viral videos prove that bears like to cool off at the beach, too! Animal experts took this as an opportunity to remind people to keep their distance.

Bears like to hit the beach, too! © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/MyFWC & 123rf/mirco1

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) took to Twitter to share footage of a young black bear swimming in the shallows of a crowded beach in Destin, Florida over the weekend.

A video clip of the bathing black bear is making waves on the internet, boasting thousands of views and likes. Neither beachgoers nor Twitter users can believe what they're seeing!





Another video shows the same black bear running from the water and up next to a few beachgoers! Luckily, no one was injured.

Regardless of where you encounter a bear, the FWC suggests that you "Give ‘em plenty of space and never try to approach or feed them. Most bears will move along on their own."