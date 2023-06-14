Bear takes a dip at Florida beach to the amazement of beachgoers!
Destin, Florida - Viral videos prove that bears like to cool off at the beach, too! Animal experts took this as an opportunity to remind people to keep their distance.
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) took to Twitter to share footage of a young black bear swimming in the shallows of a crowded beach in Destin, Florida over the weekend.
A video clip of the bathing black bear is making waves on the internet, boasting thousands of views and likes. Neither beachgoers nor Twitter users can believe what they're seeing!
Another video shows the same black bear running from the water and up next to a few beachgoers! Luckily, no one was injured.
Regardless of where you encounter a bear, the FWC suggests that you "Give ‘em plenty of space and never try to approach or feed them. Most bears will move along on their own."
Bears are good swimmers
According to the FWC, "Seeing a bear swimming in the shallows of a crowded beach is unusual, to say the least." Yet, the wildlife experts continued, "Swimming is something that black bears are pretty good at!"
The FWC said it isn't too unusual for these furry critters to go for a dip in the Florida waters. Most of the time, the bears are swimming to the barrier islands and looking for food.
The agency added that juvenile bears leave their mothers now in early summer and start looking for "new home ranges of their own – sometimes ending up in unexpected places like a city park or a crowded beach."
You should call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922), if you encounter a bear and feel threatened, or the animal is sick, or being fed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/MyFWC & 123rf/mirco1