Bison charges and gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming - A woman suffered serious injuries Monday morning after she was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

A bison gored a visitor in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, seriously injuring the woman. © MARK RALSTON / AFP

The National Park Service said the attack occurred in a field between Lake Lodge and Lake Yellowstone by some cabins.



The 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona and a companion were walking when they spotted two bison.

As the two walked away, one of the animals charged and gored the woman. She "sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen," the NPS said.

She was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The woman’s name and condition were not released. The incident is under investigation.