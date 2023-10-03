Blind cow finally finds a friend after 19 lonely years of living on a factory farm

Mantua, New Jersey - The touching tale of a blind cow shows how friendship is one of the most important parts of life for all creatures , regardless of species.

After her rescue, Helen the blind cow is free to enjoy her life at Uncle Neil's Home sanctuary. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@uncleneilshome

Uncle Neil's Home animal sanctuary in New Jersey takes in farm animals so that they can live out the rest of their lives in peace. The organization recently rescued Helen, a blind cow born on a dairy farm in 2004, who was forced to endure 14 pregnancies before the age of 15.

The sanctuary posted a video of Helen's rescue on TikTok, which has since been viewed more than 788,000 times.

"After 19 years alone in a stall, we brought her to [the] sanctuary where she is meeting her first friend," the farm wrote on the video.

In it, employees can be seen helping Helen into the back of a transport vehicle and then unloading her at the bucolic sanctuary.