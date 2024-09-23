Bulls break out of rodeo and wreak havoc on shopping mall in terrifying footage
North Attleborough, Massachusetts - A parking lot of a shopping mall in Massachusetts was briefly transformed into a rodeo after nearly a dozen bulls escaped from an event nearby!
Eight bulls broke out of the stables of a one-day rodeo festival on Sunday and ran in a herd across the grounds of the Emerald Square Mall, as reported by the New York Post.
They trampled a tent to the ground, destroyed a fence, and then set off in the direction of a highway but turned off into a forest shortly beforehand, where the first animal was caught again.
The others continued to run through the undergrowth, eventually arriving at a housing estate where they paid surprise visits to some unsuspecting residents.
"As soon as I stepped out and I looked out there, I said those aren't horses, those are literally bulls and 'Oh my god,'" one resident, still in shock, told a camera crew.
One bull is reportedly still on the loose!
At around 4.30 PM local time, six of the seven bulls that were still on the loose found themselves in Gee Sounthonevat's garden, where they were unable to jump over the fence.
Without further ado, they, too, were captured.
But the eighth is still on the loose at the moment!
In contrast to his neighbors, Gee Sounthonevat reacted with less panic to the situation, addressing the animals more sympathetically than in horror.
"At first, I just felt bad for the bulls. I’m like – they escaped for a reason," he said.
While emergency services are still searching for the last of the cattle – and warning residents not to come near them under any circumstances – the Festival Rodeo event had to close early. The police are currently investigating the situation.
Miraculously, no one has been injured so far, and the bulls that have been caught were also in good health.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Steven Jacques