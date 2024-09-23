Bulls break out of rodeo and wreak havoc on shopping mall in terrifying footage

North Attleborough, Massachusetts - A parking lot of a shopping mall in Massachusetts was briefly transformed into a rodeo after nearly a dozen bulls escaped from an event nearby!

Eight bulls broke out of the stables of a one-day rodeo festival on Sunday and ran in a herd across the grounds of the Emerald Square Mall, as reported by the New York Post.

They trampled a tent to the ground, destroyed a fence, and then set off in the direction of a highway but turned off into a forest shortly beforehand, where the first animal was caught again.

The others continued to run through the undergrowth, eventually arriving at a housing estate where they paid surprise visits to some unsuspecting residents.

"As soon as I stepped out and I looked out there, I said those aren't horses, those are literally bulls and 'Oh my god,'" one resident, still in shock, told a camera crew.