"Cake bandit" opossum rescued after near-fatal chocolate fiasco

Omaha, Nebraska - An adorable opossum in Nebraska ate an entire Costco chocolate cake – with near disastrous results.

An opossum in Nebraska had a near-fatal experience after devouring an entire chocolate cake (stock image) © 123RF/studioaccendo

Volunteers from the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc. rescue center shared the story on Facebook.

The opossum was taken in shortly before Valentine's Day. The animal had previously broken into the home of real estate agent Kim Doggett and eaten an entire chocolate mousse cake, CNN reported.

The astonished homeowner described how she discovered brown paw prints on the porch. When she went inside, she found the opossum lying on her new beige sofa, panting. Meanwhile, all that was left of the cake were crumbs.

Together with her son Hayden, Doggett tried to scare the wild animal away, to no avail.

Then mother and son remembered that chocolate is deadly for many animals and contacted the American Humane Society. The little opossum was picked up and taken to the rescue center.

"It appears that she was lucky to have been caught red-handed, because it allowed her to come to our hospital and get diagnosed with what can become a fatal condition in wildlife," Laura Stastny, executive director of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, told CNN.