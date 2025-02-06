California man returns home after fires to find a 500-pound black bear moved in downstairs

Altadena, California - A massive 525 pound black bear was found living in the Altadena home of a family who were forced to evacuate during the Los Angeles fires in January.

Berry the bear had temporarily moved in downstairs even before the fires swept through California. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@californiadfw

Shortly after moving into his Altadena home in November last year, Samy Arbid and his wife started to hear the sound of a bear clanking around under the master bedroom.

The animal had apparently hunkered in during a period in which the house was unoccupied, and was regularly sleeping and living in the crawlspace beneath the house.

"Berry" the bear was known by a number of Altadena residents, and was even called "Victor" by some.

The couple were forced to sleep elsewhere in the house to avoid the risk of becoming a midnight snack.

When they returned after the brutal Los Angeles area fires had devastated much of their neighborhood, the black bear seemed to have moved in permanently.