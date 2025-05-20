Capuchin monkeys' bizarre new habit of kidnapping babies of other species baffles scientists

Jicarón Island, Panama - Some male capuchin monkeys in Panama have started abducting baby monkeys of a different species and carrying them around for days, without providing care and for no discernible reason.

Male Panama capuchin monkeys have developed the inexplicable habit of kidnapping baby monkeys of other species and carrying them around. © Imago / Blickwinkel

According to a report published in the journal Current Biology on Monday, the Panama capuchin monkeys on Jicarón Island have been observed with a series of cameras since 2017. The group is known to use stone tools to crack hard nuts and shellfish.

While reviewing video footage, Zoë Goldsborough from the Max Planck Institute for Behavioral Biology in Germany noticed that a young male was carrying a small howler monkey baby.

Goldsborough combed through the year's footage and found that four howler monkey babies had been carried, most of them by a young male nicknamed Joker, who was first seen with an infant in 2022.

"We came to the conclusion that it must be a single individual trying something new," said Brendan Barrett, group leader at the institute, adding this was not unusual as the monkeys are very curious.

Five months later, new images and videos showed baby howler monkeys being carried by other capuchins, which turned out to be four additional young males besides Joker.