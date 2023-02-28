A family's long-lost cat was found, but a reunion is unlikely for a heartbreaking reason

London, UK - When a missing pet is found, it's usually every owner's dream, but for a family of five from the UK , it wasn't so easy - because their cat was found on the other side of the world .

After many years, a lost cat named Tallulah was found safe and sound, but a reunion is unlikely. (Symbolic image) © jeanree/123RF

Lisa Gregory, her husband James, and their three children Mia, Jed, and Ostyn were devastated when their cat Tallulah suddenly disappeared in 2017, per the New York Post.

In an effort to find their beloved feline, they put up missing person posters around their town, knocked on neighbors' doors, and alerted local veterinarians.

Despite their efforts, the search was futile. "We grieved our loss and just presumed she got lost or died – we just did not know. It was sad for the kids. She was a beautiful family pet."

A year later, the family decided to move to Sydney, Australia, and adopted a dog.

But recently, the mother received an unexpected email. Animal welfare organization RSPCA had found her former pet as a stray, but this created a real dilemma for the family: Would it even be worth it for them to have their beloved cat shipped to Australia?