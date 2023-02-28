A family's long-lost cat was found, but a reunion is unlikely for a heartbreaking reason
London, UK - When a missing pet is found, it's usually every owner's dream, but for a family of five from the UK, it wasn't so easy - because their cat was found on the other side of the world.
Lisa Gregory, her husband James, and their three children Mia, Jed, and Ostyn were devastated when their cat Tallulah suddenly disappeared in 2017, per the New York Post.
In an effort to find their beloved feline, they put up missing person posters around their town, knocked on neighbors' doors, and alerted local veterinarians.
Despite their efforts, the search was futile. "We grieved our loss and just presumed she got lost or died – we just did not know. It was sad for the kids. She was a beautiful family pet."
A year later, the family decided to move to Sydney, Australia, and adopted a dog.
But recently, the mother received an unexpected email. Animal welfare organization RSPCA had found her former pet as a stray, but this created a real dilemma for the family: Would it even be worth it for them to have their beloved cat shipped to Australia?
Cat may not return to family due to distance
Apparently, the RSPCA tried to contact the British woman several times before.
"Tallulah is microchipped and [the RSPCA] tried to contact me on the phone number registered, but I have a different number now," Lisa said.
"They have even put notes through the door, but we obviously don’t live there anymore. I was still in disbelief and asked them to send a picture – and of course it’s Tallulah."
But it seems that this long-awaited reunion might not be able to happen, because of the red tape involved in transporting an animal to Australia, such as blood tests and quarantines. Not to mention, the whole process usually costs about $2,300.
"She is now seven-and-a-half, and the whole process of taking a cat to Australia can take up to 12 months," Lisa said.
However, it seems the cat may be able to live with her sister.
"We plan to FaceTime and reconnect that way and decide what is best for her," Lisa disclosed.
Cover photo: jeanree/123RF