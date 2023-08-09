"Cat Dad of the Year" thrills TikTok with epic kitty setup

These cats are pretty lucky kitties, as heir human created a whole setup for them to watch the birds. TikTok users are loving the cute gesture, and think the idea is super sweet.

These cats are living the life, as their human made sure they've got a comfy spot to view the birds. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Dustydashdaisy

These felines have the best seat in the house!

A TikToker's husband and designated "cat dad" came up with a great idea on how to help his four cats watch the birds.

The TikToker, whose account moniker Dustydashdaisy comes from her cats', shared his kind idea in a now-viral TikTok.

"I woke up this morning and my husband had lined up all the chairs so my cats can watch the birds," she wrote in the clip's subtitles.

The vid shows four tall upholstered chairs lined up in front of a row of windows. There is a cat on each one, and they're all looking out.

These cats are clearly spoiled rotten!