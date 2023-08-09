"Cat Dad of the Year" thrills TikTok with epic kitty setup
These cats are pretty lucky kitties, as heir human created a whole setup for them to watch the birds. TikTok users are loving the cute gesture, and think the idea is super sweet.
These felines have the best seat in the house!
A TikToker's husband and designated "cat dad" came up with a great idea on how to help his four cats watch the birds.
The TikToker, whose account moniker Dustydashdaisy comes from her cats', shared his kind idea in a now-viral TikTok.
"I woke up this morning and my husband had lined up all the chairs so my cats can watch the birds," she wrote in the clip's subtitles.
The vid shows four tall upholstered chairs lined up in front of a row of windows. There is a cat on each one, and they're all looking out.
These cats are clearly spoiled rotten!
TikTok users think these cats are pretty lucky
TikToker users loved the adorable video of the cats on their cushioned thrones. The clip boasts almost four million views and just under 900,000 likes.
For cats, birdwatching by the window is like watching a movie, or as one commenter joked, it's "Nestflix."
Other keen observers noted that one cat was staring at the wall instead of the lawn. They joked it got the "obstructed view" seat.
TikTokers were thrilled with the idea and the "chunk scale" of the cats in the clip. Many even wanted to nominate the TikToker's husband as "Cat Dad of the Year."
He'd likely win the award with flying colors!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Dustydashdaisy