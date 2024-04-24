Cat has hilarious reaction to his own reflection!

Alaska - This cat didn't like how the feline in the mirror stared back at him and started acting aggressively. Luckily, his owner caught the kitty's hysterical overreaction on camera!

TikTok couldn't get enough of this cat's hilarious reaction to his own reflection. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@crobsauce

Butters the cat lives with his owner, Connor Robinson, in Alaska. The five-year-old feline only recently discovered his own reflection, Robinson caught his pet's hilarious reaction and shared it on TikTok.

In the clip, the cat glares at himself in the mirror and starts to growl. He flattens his ears aggressively and puffs himself up. The furry friend even hisses at himself!

"Butters woke up today and noticed his reflection for the first time ever after 5 years of life. He also knocked everything over on the sink yelling at himself," Robinson wrote in the caption of the now-viral video.

The dramatic – and hysterical – video now boasts almost three million views!