Cat is abandoned into the arms of random woman waiting for a train: "Help"

Chicago, Illinois - A Chicago woman was waiting for a train when a stranger thrust a cat into her arms and gave her a hug before disappearing. She wasn't pleased with the situation.

A Chicago woman was waiting for a train when a stranger thrust a cat into her arms and gave her a hug before disappearing. © Screenshot/TikTok/@ecb

Erin Beck recently shared a wild story on TikTok, and the strange tale quickly went viral.

Beck was waiting for her brown line train in Chicago on Monday, August 26 when she noticed a man walking along the platform with a cat.

After Beck made eye contact with him, the man approached her and thrust the feline in her arms, hugged her, and said: "Thank you for being a good person."

The stranger backed into a green line train and disappeared, leaving Beck with a cat.

"That's not how the cat distribution system is supposed to work," the Chicago woman exclaimed in her now-viral video.

"So many people were like he must've been homeless," Beck told Newsweek, but she disagrees.

She thinks the stranger looked sad: "This was his cat he loved and something must've come up."