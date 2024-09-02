Cat is abandoned into the arms of random woman waiting for a train: "Help"
Chicago, Illinois - A Chicago woman was waiting for a train when a stranger thrust a cat into her arms and gave her a hug before disappearing. She wasn't pleased with the situation.
Erin Beck recently shared a wild story on TikTok, and the strange tale quickly went viral.
Beck was waiting for her brown line train in Chicago on Monday, August 26 when she noticed a man walking along the platform with a cat.
After Beck made eye contact with him, the man approached her and thrust the feline in her arms, hugged her, and said: "Thank you for being a good person."
The stranger backed into a green line train and disappeared, leaving Beck with a cat.
"That's not how the cat distribution system is supposed to work," the Chicago woman exclaimed in her now-viral video.
"So many people were like he must've been homeless," Beck told Newsweek, but she disagrees.
She thinks the stranger looked sad: "This was his cat he loved and something must've come up."
This stranger didn't hesitate to help the cat
Even though Beck was shocked and disturbed by how she wound up with a cat that she says smelled like a dumpster, she took the animal home with her.
This coincidental cat rescuer already has three kitties, so she knew keeping this black and white cat wasn't an option.
Instead of giving it to an animal shelter, she took it upon herself to find it a new home.
Fortunately, one of her friends agreed to take the cat in.
"This was one of the strangest things that has happened in a while," Beck said. "I gotta stop making eye contact with strangers!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ecb