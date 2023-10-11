Cat owner makes her own litter box for lengthy plane ride

Japan - A TikToker found a clever solution for a troubling problem as she takes her cat on long-haul flights.

A TikTok creator made her own litter box for her cat to use during a long plane ride. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/wifiadventure

With over 11,000 followers, @wifiadventure is the name of the TikTok page on which the influencer documents her adventures with her beloved cat Wifi.

Most recently, the cat mom was preparing her pet for a long-haul flight to Japan.

Wifi would have to endure a whole 13 hours on the plane, and the young woman admitted to her followers that she was nervous about the daring trip.

Though she said she was concerned about Wifi not being able to move around freely on the plane, finding a way for the cat to use the bathroom proved to be a bigger challenge to tackle.



"Challenge #1: 'Use the litter box on the flight to Japan,'" the TikToker wrote on a clip showing her and her cute Siamese cat on an airplane toilet, where she revealed her creative solution to the dilemma.