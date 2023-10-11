Cat owner makes her own litter box for lengthy plane ride
Japan - A TikToker found a clever solution for a troubling problem as she takes her cat on long-haul flights.
With over 11,000 followers, @wifiadventure is the name of the TikTok page on which the influencer documents her adventures with her beloved cat Wifi.
Most recently, the cat mom was preparing her pet for a long-haul flight to Japan.
Wifi would have to endure a whole 13 hours on the plane, and the young woman admitted to her followers that she was nervous about the daring trip.
Though she said she was concerned about Wifi not being able to move around freely on the plane, finding a way for the cat to use the bathroom proved to be a bigger challenge to tackle.
"Challenge #1: 'Use the litter box on the flight to Japan,'" the TikToker wrote on a clip showing her and her cute Siamese cat on an airplane toilet, where she revealed her creative solution to the dilemma.
TikTok users split on cat's make-shift litter box
Her four-legged friend needed some time to get used to the noises on the plane as she prepared to use the litter box.
To do this, the influencer used the shelf that was actually meant for changing diapers, spread a plastic bag on it, and filled it with cat litter.
"Success," Wifi's owner proudly announced a short time later when the cat used the self-built toilet to do her business.
While some users praised her creativity, others were concerned that the practice could pose a problem for fliers with cat allergies looking to use the bathroom.
As for why she didn't place the litter box on the floor rather than the changing table, the content creator explained that she did so because cats prefer elevated surfaces.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/wifiadventure