Cat owner proves skeptical shelter wrong after heartwarming adoption
Ontario, Canada - When Krista Lecuyer and her partner were looking to adopt a cat from an animal shelter, they never could've expected the response they received.
Lecuyer, who was pregnant two years ago when she wanted to bring the kitty named BamBam into her family, found out that he didn't get along with children or other animals.
As the Canadian was expecting her first child and already had another cat at home, the shelter rejected her offer to adopt BamBam.
But Lecuyer wouldn't take no for an answer!
After a few days, she contacted shelter employees by email, but she only received another rejection.
At this point, the cat had already been stuck in the shelter for months, had lost a lot of weight, and was suffering from other health problems.
But a few days after the second rejection, Lecuyer's phone rang.
Viral video shows BamBam the cat's happy ending
"One of the animal behaviorists called me and said yes, we could adopt BamBam if we were willing to put the effort in to making sure he had a good home and gave him time to adapt," Lecuyer said in an interview with Newsweek.
A short time later, BamBam was at home with the parents-to-be, where they spent four months trying to get him used to their other cat, Ginny – with success!
Shortly afterward, the 33-year-old gave birth to her baby girl.
"He sat next to my daughter the night she came home from the hospital and hasn't left her side since," Lecuyer said.
"When she cried, he would cry. When we tuck her in at night and read stories to her, he joins us."
Last week, the young family posted an Instagram video retelling the story of BamBam the cat, and the clip has since gone viral with over two million views!
