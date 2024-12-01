Cat owner proves skeptical shelter wrong after heartwarming adoption

Ontario, Canada - When Krista Lecuyer and her partner were looking to adopt a cat from an animal shelter, they never could've expected the response they received.

Lecuyer, who was pregnant two years ago when she wanted to bring the kitty named BamBam into her family, found out that he didn't get along with children or other animals.

As the Canadian was expecting her first child and already had another cat at home, the shelter rejected her offer to adopt BamBam.

But Lecuyer wouldn't take no for an answer!

After a few days, she contacted shelter employees by email, but she only received another rejection.

At this point, the cat had already been stuck in the shelter for months, had lost a lot of weight, and was suffering from other health problems.

But a few days after the second rejection, Lecuyer's phone rang.