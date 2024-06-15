Cat who grew up with dogs adopts hilarious canine behavior!

A cat named Asher, who was raised alongside two dogs, displayed a distinctly canine behavior when he barked at his new kitten sibling!

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

Alabama - It isn't always easy for animals when a new four-legged friend moves in. They often give their new roommates anything but a warm welcome, but the reaction of this cat, who was raised alongside dogs, came as a surprise even to his owners!

A cat named Asher, who was raised alongside two dogs, displayed a distinctly canine behavior when he barked at his new kitten sibling!
A cat named Asher, who was raised alongside two dogs, displayed a distinctly canine behavior when he barked at his new kitten sibling!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@katieontheflipside

Katie, who lives with her family in Alabama, can't get enough of animals. Although she already has several dogs and a cat at home, a little kitten has now moved in, too!

But not all of the "residents" were very happy about this, and cat Asher, in particular, needed some time to get used to the fact that he was no longer the only feline in the house.

The Russian Blue cat moved in with Katie around two years ago, and he and the two dogs, Emma and Ada, quickly became one heart and one soul and the best example of how dogs and cats can get along really well.

Sweet puppy develops majestic white beard in adulthood
Dogs Sweet puppy develops majestic white beard in adulthood

As Asher and the two furry friends were together every day, it's hardly surprising that the cat adopted some of his animal roommates' behavior.

This was particularly evident when Katie brought another kitten to join him, and the first meeting was, of course, captured on video for all of TikTok to enjoy!

Will these two cats be able to get along?

The two cats are finally able to get along after their tense first meeting.
The two cats are finally able to get along after their tense first meeting.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@katieontheflipside

In the clip, you can see the gray and white tomcat squatting in his litter box and critically eyeing the little bundle of fur in front of him.

When the curious kitten dares to come closer, Asher finally has enough.

But instead of hissing like a cat or using his claws, Asher displays a behavior that he can only have learned from his dog siblings: he barks!

Dog at home alone breaks hearts on Instagram
Dogs Dog at home alone breaks hearts on Instagram

It doesn't really sound like a dog, but it still has the desired effect – the newcomer backs away in fright.

Katie's followers are naturally worried about the two cats after this video – will they ever get along?

Fortunately, the animal lover reassured users with another clip in which she explained that after five days, things are already more relaxed between the two kitties.

Even though they still bicker frequently, they are getting closer and closer.

"they're on their way to becoming little besties," Kate gushed.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@katieontheflipside

More on Cats: