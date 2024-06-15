Cat who grew up with dogs adopts hilarious canine behavior!

Alabama - It isn't always easy for animals when a new four-legged friend moves in. They often give their new roommates anything but a warm welcome, but the reaction of this cat , who was raised alongside dogs , came as a surprise even to his owners!

A cat named Asher, who was raised alongside two dogs, displayed a distinctly canine behavior when he barked at his new kitten sibling! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@katieontheflipside

Katie, who lives with her family in Alabama, can't get enough of animals. Although she already has several dogs and a cat at home, a little kitten has now moved in, too!

But not all of the "residents" were very happy about this, and cat Asher, in particular, needed some time to get used to the fact that he was no longer the only feline in the house.

The Russian Blue cat moved in with Katie around two years ago, and he and the two dogs, Emma and Ada, quickly became one heart and one soul and the best example of how dogs and cats can get along really well.

As Asher and the two furry friends were together every day, it's hardly surprising that the cat adopted some of his animal roommates' behavior.

This was particularly evident when Katie brought another kitten to join him, and the first meeting was, of course, captured on video for all of TikTok to enjoy!