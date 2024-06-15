Cat who grew up with dogs adopts hilarious canine behavior!
Alabama - It isn't always easy for animals when a new four-legged friend moves in. They often give their new roommates anything but a warm welcome, but the reaction of this cat, who was raised alongside dogs, came as a surprise even to his owners!
Katie, who lives with her family in Alabama, can't get enough of animals. Although she already has several dogs and a cat at home, a little kitten has now moved in, too!
But not all of the "residents" were very happy about this, and cat Asher, in particular, needed some time to get used to the fact that he was no longer the only feline in the house.
The Russian Blue cat moved in with Katie around two years ago, and he and the two dogs, Emma and Ada, quickly became one heart and one soul and the best example of how dogs and cats can get along really well.
As Asher and the two furry friends were together every day, it's hardly surprising that the cat adopted some of his animal roommates' behavior.
This was particularly evident when Katie brought another kitten to join him, and the first meeting was, of course, captured on video for all of TikTok to enjoy!
Will these two cats be able to get along?
In the clip, you can see the gray and white tomcat squatting in his litter box and critically eyeing the little bundle of fur in front of him.
When the curious kitten dares to come closer, Asher finally has enough.
But instead of hissing like a cat or using his claws, Asher displays a behavior that he can only have learned from his dog siblings: he barks!
It doesn't really sound like a dog, but it still has the desired effect – the newcomer backs away in fright.
Katie's followers are naturally worried about the two cats after this video – will they ever get along?
Fortunately, the animal lover reassured users with another clip in which she explained that after five days, things are already more relaxed between the two kitties.
Even though they still bicker frequently, they are getting closer and closer.
"they're on their way to becoming little besties," Kate gushed.
