Cat who keeps getting lost in her house becomes TikTok's newest viral sensation

Moving can be stressful, and it was a big step for everyone – but obviously too big for Pooka the cat , who keeps getting lost in her new house.

Christine Scherer (32) and her cat Pooka have recently developed a problem. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@twoblackcatsprod

Christine Scherer, Ethan Scarduzio, and their three cats recently moved from a small apartment into their first house.

But while cats Bagheera and Smokey reportedly feel right at home there, Pooka has a bit of a problem – much to the delight of millions of viewers on TikTok!

A few days ago, the new homeowners landed a viral hit in which the furry friend's dilemma can not only be seen but also heard.

In the video, the owners are measuring a room as Pooka the cat can be heard meowing desperately from another part of the house.

Her owners keep calling for the animal, who is obviously overwhelmed by the size and the many rooms of her new home.

Pooka finally makes it to the right room where she is immediately greeted by her human with some comforting cuddles.

The directionally challenged kitty is so well received by the TikTok audience that the clip has already reached 11.8 million views and counting!