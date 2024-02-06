Cats' concern over their owner's deep sleep delights TikTok
Melbourne, Australia - An Australian woman woke up to find her six cats sitting on her, and she wasn't sure what they'd been up to. But as a viral TikTok shows, the felines were actually very concerned about her deep sleep!
This TikToker's six cats were adorably concerned when their owner didn't react when they paw at her, as the clip, posted last month, reveals.
The animals then increase their efforts to gain her attention, and it's too cute!
One of the cats even kneaded her chest, as if trying to give its human CPR. Another put a paw on her neck, almost like it was checking for a heartbeat!
Despite their efforts, the cats' owner kept sleeping peacefully, minus a few twitches.
The cute video has delighted TikTokers and boasts over 600,000 views and counting. Many users were convinced the cats were guarding their human with their intervention.
Cats attempt to protect their owner during deep slumber
"I'm used to having my cats all around me whilst I sleep. Most times, one of them especially wakes me up," the woman told Newsweek.
That said, the situation shown in the viral video was different from their typical routine, as she explained in the subtitles.
She said it is "very unusual for [her] to fall into such a deep sleep," adding that the "poor cats were worried" and stayed up until she awoke.
"I was confused as they don't sleep on me like that," she told the outlet.
Though it was a new experience for the owner, many others with cats revealed similar things had happened to them.
"My cats did this when I was sleeping while having a nightmare and couldn't move my body," one shared. "I woke up, and they were all over me."
Other users wrote to say this video is proof that cats really do care for their owners.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@catsoftiktok_romina6cats