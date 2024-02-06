Cats' concern over their owner's deep sleep delights TikTok

Melbourne, Australia - An Australian woman woke up to find her six cats sitting on her, and she wasn't sure what they'd been up to. But as a viral TikTok shows, the felines were actually very concerned about her deep sleep!

These cats were very concerned about their sleeping human, as a now-viral TikTok shows. © Screenshot/TikTok/@catsoftiktok_romina6cats

This TikToker's six cats were adorably concerned when their owner didn't react when they paw at her, as the clip, posted last month, reveals.

The animals then increase their efforts to gain her attention, and it's too cute!

One of the cats even kneaded her chest, as if trying to give its human CPR. Another put a paw on her neck, almost like it was checking for a heartbeat!

Despite their efforts, the cats' owner kept sleeping peacefully, minus a few twitches.

The cute video has delighted TikTokers and boasts over 600,000 views and counting. Many users were convinced the cats were guarding their human with their intervention.