Cat's hilarious "breakfast jumps" are the purrfect way to star any morning!

Cheese the cat loves few things as much as breakfast in the morning, so it's no wonder that he likes to complain loudly when his meal isn't served on time. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@neemocat

In a video shared by his owner on TikTok, Cheese can be seen sitting in the kitchen with his little brother Neemo, eagerly waiting for their food bowl.

The red cat can't help but meow loudly.

As soon as his favorite human opens the door, he dashes in – and presents his favorite trick to his thousands of followers.

As his owner stretches out her arm, he immediately leaps, jumps as high as he can into the air, and clings to his owner's hand so that he ends up dangling from her like a small handbag.

A pitiful meow is heard before he repeats the trick – again and again and again.

Cheese's owner affectionately calls these his "breakfast jumps."