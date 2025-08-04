Cat's hilarious "breakfast jumps" are the purrfect way to star any morning!
Cheese the cat loves few things as much as breakfast in the morning, so it's no wonder that he likes to complain loudly when his meal isn't served on time.
In a video shared by his owner on TikTok, Cheese can be seen sitting in the kitchen with his little brother Neemo, eagerly waiting for their food bowl.
The red cat can't help but meow loudly.
As soon as his favorite human opens the door, he dashes in – and presents his favorite trick to his thousands of followers.
As his owner stretches out her arm, he immediately leaps, jumps as high as he can into the air, and clings to his owner's hand so that he ends up dangling from her like a small handbag.
A pitiful meow is heard before he repeats the trick – again and again and again.
Cheese's owner affectionately calls these his "breakfast jumps."
Cheese the cat gets on his brother's nerves
Incidentally, this is not the only trick that Cheese has learned to draw attention to his needs.
Much to the regret of his owners, the cat has also mastered the art of particularly long meows.
In another video, the kitty can be heard screaming for food for several seconds.
Incidentally, sibling Neemo is not at all impressed by his brother's works of art.
The comparatively quiet cat doesn't miss the opportunity to lash out with his paw every now and then when Cheese starts another concert.
Tough crowd – everybody's a critic these days!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@neemocat