Cat's hysterical reaction to human in bath has TikTokers in tears

Everyone knows cats and water don't mix, but this kitty named Marcy's reaction to her owner's bath has TikTokers in stitches.

This cat is not sure what to do about her human being in the bath. © Collage: TikTok/Screenshots/marcelinethecatqu33n

A black and white cat named Marcy is a real animal influencer, as her videos go viral regularly.

Whether she's lying in her family's houseplants, enjoying Christmas presents, or hiding under inflatable sofas, she knows how to make her 122,000 followers giggle.

One of Marcy's cute clips – showing her reaction to finding her human in the bath – boasts over 4.8 million likes

Clearly bewildered, the cat stands on her hind legs, open her eyes wide, and stumbles back in fright. A few seconds later, she returns to take a closer look.

Marcy is apparently shocked that her human is in the water.

"She gets weirder every day," the cat's owner writes in the TikTok caption.