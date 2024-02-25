Cat's hysterical reaction to human in bath has TikTokers in tears
Everyone knows cats and water don't mix, but this kitty named Marcy's reaction to her owner's bath has TikTokers in stitches.
A black and white cat named Marcy is a real animal influencer, as her videos go viral regularly.
Whether she's lying in her family's houseplants, enjoying Christmas presents, or hiding under inflatable sofas, she knows how to make her 122,000 followers giggle.
One of Marcy's cute clips – showing her reaction to finding her human in the bath – boasts over 4.8 million likes
Clearly bewildered, the cat stands on her hind legs, open her eyes wide, and stumbles back in fright. A few seconds later, she returns to take a closer look.
Marcy is apparently shocked that her human is in the water.
"She gets weirder every day," the cat's owner writes in the TikTok caption.
TikTokers can't get enough of Marcy the "Hemingway kitten"
TikTok users love the clip. One quips, "She wants to save you but that’s a lot of water."
In the comments, Marcy's human explains that the cat used to try and save her: "She used to try to grab my face and pull me out lol."
Another TikTok commenter jokes that the cat is confused: "You’re in there willingly??"
TikTok users are also smitten with Marcy's special paws, which feature extra toes. One dubbed them "Bonus Beans."
Marcy is a Polydactyl cat. This special trait comes from a genetic mutation and has no bearing on the kitty's health.
Marcy's owner calls Marcy a "Hemingway Kitten" in her TikTok bio, which is a nickname for these special six-toed cats.
The American author Ernest Hemingway was gifted a six-toed cat he named Snowball. His love for these felines is so famous that the cats are now affectionately called "Hemingway cats."
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/marcelinethecatqu33n (2)