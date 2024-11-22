Cat's precious reaction to new baby leaves mom swooning!

California - It was the moment Ariella Spinas had been dreaming of for years: her beloved cat Toe finally met her newborn baby , but the new mother was not prepared for the pet's reaction.

This cat's adorable reaction to his newborn human sister has left his owner – along with millions of TikTok users – totally swooning! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ariellaspinas

The California native, who is now 28, adopted the black and white cat seven years ago.

Ariella and her cat have experienced some of life's most important milestones together, as the woman found the love of her life, adopted a new puppy and another cat, and eventually became pregnant.

When Ariella and her husband returned home from the hospital with their baby a few days ago, Toe got to meet the bundle of joy for the first time.

Of course, the young woman had imagined what the first meeting between the cat and child would be like, and she was certainly worried that the two might not get on so well.

After all, Toe was her "baby" for seven years and enjoyed a lot of solo attention. Now, the cat has to share with the little one!

Luckily, Ariella captured the moment when cat and baby met on video – because something quite magical happened!