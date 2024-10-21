Cat's rare "galaxy" of white spots makes him a social media star!

Every animal is special in its own way, but cat Gatsby boats one truly rare appearance!

"Gatsby" looks truly special with its white dots. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@gatsbygalaxykitty

At first glance, Gatsby is just an ordinary kitty, but if you look closer at his appearance, you'll notice that his black fur is covered in small white spots.

The spots not only cover his elegant feline body but are also dotted around his face.

As it turns out, Gatsy suffers from vitiligo, which can occur in both humans and animals.

Only one to two percent of all people are affected by this harmless skin disease – and even fewer animals.

The cat's fur, speckled with white dots, is somewhat reminiscent of a galaxy, so it's no wonder that Gatsby is called "galaxy kitty" on his viral Instagram page!