Cat's rare "galaxy" of white spots makes him a social media star!
Every animal is special in its own way, but cat Gatsby boats one truly rare appearance!
At first glance, Gatsby is just an ordinary kitty, but if you look closer at his appearance, you'll notice that his black fur is covered in small white spots.
The spots not only cover his elegant feline body but are also dotted around his face.
As it turns out, Gatsy suffers from vitiligo, which can occur in both humans and animals.
Only one to two percent of all people are affected by this harmless skin disease – and even fewer animals.
The cat's fur, speckled with white dots, is somewhat reminiscent of a galaxy, so it's no wonder that Gatsby is called "galaxy kitty" on his viral Instagram page!
Dogs can also have vitiligo!
Users can't get enough of the bicolored furry friend's unique look.
More than 121,000 fans follow Gatsby on Instagram.
But the cat isn't the only viral animal with the condition, as a pup named Fanny has also gone viral for her look.
Unlike Gatsby, the dog had larger patches of white fur rather than the galaxy-like spots.
Sadly, Fanny's owners revealed this summer that their beloved canine had died at the age of 11 after being diagnosed with cancer.
