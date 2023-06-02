Cat's reaction to owner returning home after 10 days melts hearts on TikTok

Who says cats are indifferent towards their humans? Certainly not this lucky guy, who came home to a feline friend that missed him so much, he never wants to let go again!

Lloyd the black cat is very attached to his owner, so being deprived of his company for 10 days means there's a lot of catching up to do! © TikTok/Screenshot/lloydtheblackcat

Lloyd the black cat is an affectionate fur ball doing some serious numbers on TikTok. And he really, really wants his beloved owner to stick close by.

So when Lloyd was deprived of "dad's" company for 10 long days, it's only natural that he made up for lost time.

An adorable clip shows Lloyds' reaction to his human's return and it's every bit as sweet as honey. The jet-black feline seems to spend every waking (and sleeping) moment hanging on to the man – in one case, quite literally, as he digs his claws into an exposed leg.

The whole scene is to the sound of a viral moment from The Steve Wilkos Show, in which the host incredulously asks a guest, "This is your man?", only to get the gentle response: "That's mine."

That's Lloyd's indeed!