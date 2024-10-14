Cat's shocked reaction to Hurricane Milton goes viral

Florida - Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures! And a viral story shows this sentiment quite clearly, starring a cute cat and Hurricane Milton .

Not a pretty sight: a barricaded window is simply an abomination for any cat. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/senpaiisoupp

When Hurricane Milton hit the southeastern US this week, there were fears that it would be one of the worst natural disasters in recent years.

Millions were called to evacuate, and those who defied the call for various reasons had to come up with a way to shelter in place for the storm's duration.

A short cat clip injected a bit of levity into the serious crisis with onscreen text reading, "She doesn't understand where the outside went."

It shows a visibly irritated furry friend whose befuddled facial expression speaks volumes.



Tiggy the housecat reacted almost indignantly to her outside view being obstructed in the name of safety.



With a suspicious look and tilted head, she obviously wanted to understand why there was suddenly only wood in front of her beloved window.