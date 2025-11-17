Farm worker is flabbergasted when he spots bizarre animal: "I’ve never seen anything like this in my life"

Vilhena, Brazil - In Brazil, a cat was born with cyclopia, which meant that the kitten only had one eye. The animal died two days after birth – but how does this strange condition happen?

This special cat was born in Brazil. The animal, which died two days later, suffered from cyclopia. © Screenshot/X/@ActualidaMundo

Farm worker Gilberto Almeida, who owns the mother cat, is still completely shocked.

"I’m 32 years old and I’ve never seen anything like this in my life," he explains, per The New York Post.

"My cat has had several litters, but this was the first time something like this happened."

The kitten was born on November 4 in Vilhena in the state of Rondônia, together with three other kitties.

It was immediately clear that something was wrong with the animal, however.

Unlike its siblings, the black kitten had only one eye, which was positioned exactly in the middle of its tiny face. Its nose and mouth were also malformed.

Veterinarian Janete Silva diagnosed the poor cat with congenital cyclopia.