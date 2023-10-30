How these dogs treat terminally ill cat has the internet in tears

A terminally ill cat's need for love in her final days has the internet crying. She seeks comfort from the family dogs she's never met.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

Cumberland Center, Maine - A terminally ill cat's need for love in her final days from the family dogs she's never met has the internet in tears.

This cat decided to spend her last few days with the rest of the animals in the house.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/neuroqueercoach

Pasha Marlowe's animals shared the same house, but they lived in two different realms.

The cat, Bella, ruled the upstairs while the two poodle mixes were in charge of the downstairs. As a result, her dogs and cat never really met.

The relationships between these animals changed abruptly when 16-year-old Bella's condition deteriorated rapidly, Newsweek reported.

Per Pasha's now-viral TikTok video, Bella, who was dying from kidney disease, decided it was time to overcome her fear and come down the stairs during her last few days. The senior cat clearly wanted company.

The dogs were super sweet to the dying animal, and per the TikTok caption, they "have never been so calm and quiet."

Pet owner convinced this is the "most precious thing" she has ever witnessed

Pasha said her dogs did their best to take care of the dying cat.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/neuroqueercoach

After the cat dared to come into the dog's realm, she didn't leave.

"She was scared to come downstairs all these years, but a couple days before her death, she came down, met the dogs, and never returned upstairs," Pasha wrote in a follow-up clip after Bella's death.

She added, "They became fast friends. Watching the dogs care for her was one of the most precious things I have ever witnessed."

The two dogs immediately went into "grooming mode" to care for Bella, Pasha in the video subtitles. "They followed her wherever she went for the next two days."

"She's been gone for three days, and the pups are still sad," her owner said. "Oh, how I wish she had come down sooner."

The first video of the dogs becoming buddies with the dying cat has almost two million views. Commenters are convinced the dogs knew their new feline friend was dying and were ready to support her.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/neuroqueercoach

