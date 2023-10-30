How these dogs treat terminally ill cat has the internet in tears

Cumberland Center, Maine - A terminally ill cat 's need for love in her final days f rom the family dogs she's never met has the internet in tears.

This cat decided to spend her last few days with the rest of the animals in the house. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/neuroqueercoach

Pasha Marlowe's animals shared the same house, but they lived in two different realms.

The cat, Bella, ruled the upstairs while the two poodle mixes were in charge of the downstairs. As a result, her dogs and cat never really met.

The relationships between these animals changed abruptly when 16-year-old Bella's condition deteriorated rapidly, Newsweek reported.

Per Pasha's now-viral TikTok video, Bella, who was dying from kidney disease, decided it was time to overcome her fear and come down the stairs during her last few days. The senior cat clearly wanted company.

The dogs were super sweet to the dying animal, and per the TikTok caption, they "have never been so calm and quiet."