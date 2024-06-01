Kitten doesn't quite know how to meow – but the attempts are adorable!

Practice makes purrfect for this little cat that hasn't yet figured out how to meow – but the sweet yet somewhat misguided attempts to do so are the cutest thing you'll see today!

Practice makes purrfect for this little cat that hasn't yet figured out how to meow – but the sweet yet somewhat misguided attempts to do so are the cutest thing you'll see today! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ldnmhvl

The now-viral video, which has over 6 million views and counting, was posted by TikTok user @ldnmhvl.

On-screen text in the video reads, "POV: your cat doesn't know how to 'meow.'"

In the video, a grey and white kitten with adorably giant eyes opens its mouth to make various misshapen "meow" sounds, many sounding like the word "hi."

Some cats are louder than others, and there are even whole breeds of cats known for being uncommonly vocal!

A cat's meow can mean many different things, so much so that there's a kind of language to the sound.

"My cat doesn't meow either, instead she says 'Mih~,'" wrote one commenter.



Another compared the kitten's soft voice to that of Ariana Grande!

Even the supermarket chain Lidl couldn't resist piping in, saying that the cat is bilingual.

"Don't laugh at him go say sorry," added another sympathetic user.