Missing cat is reunited with its family after two long years!

Dublin, Ireland - The story of an Irish cat 's reunion with its family has warmed the hearts of many animal lovers. Liam, the cat, had been missing for two years when something miraculous occurred.

Thanks to a microchip a lost cat was found after two years! © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/DSPCA

The animal rescue organization, Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), works non-stop to care for animals in and around Ireland's capital.

Usually, they have no way of reconnecting the lost animals with their families.

Still every once in a while something magical and heartwarming happens. In a recent Facebook post, the DSPCA shared that they'd been able to reunite a cat with its family after it'd been missing for two years.

Liam, a fluffy gray cat, was found injured on the street. Luckily kind people called the DSPCA, who came to his aid.

Fortunately, the rescuers could locate Liam's humans thanks to the info on his microchip!