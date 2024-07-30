Missing cat is reunited with its family after two long years!
Dublin, Ireland - The story of an Irish cat's reunion with its family has warmed the hearts of many animal lovers. Liam, the cat, had been missing for two years when something miraculous occurred.
The animal rescue organization, Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), works non-stop to care for animals in and around Ireland's capital.
Usually, they have no way of reconnecting the lost animals with their families.
Still every once in a while something magical and heartwarming happens. In a recent Facebook post, the DSPCA shared that they'd been able to reunite a cat with its family after it'd been missing for two years.
Liam, a fluffy gray cat, was found injured on the street. Luckily kind people called the DSPCA, who came to his aid.
Fortunately, the rescuers could locate Liam's humans thanks to the info on his microchip!
DSPCA advocates for microchipping pets
"Liam had been missing for 2 years and we were thrilled to let his owner know that he had been found," the DSPCA wrote on Facebook, adding that the information on the cat's microchip made all the difference.
Liam was actually found not far from his original home!
After a little love and care, he's back with his humans and the rest of his feline family of six other cats.
The fluffy kitty's humans thanked Liam's rescuers with an adorable handmade cartoon card, which the DSPCA shared on Facebook.
Animal lovers were thrilled and touched by the story. It gave them hope that their lost furry friends could also be found.
It is extremely unusual for a cat to be found after two years, the DSPCA says. The best way to ensure the return of your beloved pet, per the rescue organization, is to have your furball microchipped.
"Liam was reunited with his family all because he was microchip. We see so many stray cats coming into the shelter with no microchips - Please MICROCHIP & REGISTER your pets - you owe it to them," the DSPCA said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/DSPCA