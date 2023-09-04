Orange cat stirs up hilarious trouble in the shower
Los Angeles, California - Orange cats are known troublemakers, and a nine-year-old orange kitty named Ivan's behavior hits that point home hard, much to the delight of the internet.
Courtney O'Brien, a human resources manager from Los Angeles, is the proud owner of Ivan, who is seemingly always getting into trouble.
On Instagram, she posted a short clip of the cat hanging out somewhere he didn't belong: in the shower.
In the subtitles, she quipped: "POV you're an angel cutie baby who can misbehave constantly and have anything you want 4ever bc look at your cute fcking faceeee!"
The video of the cat hanging out in the shower quickly went viral and now boasts over a million views.
Courtney told Newsweek that Ivan always manages to be underfoot, even when she tries to get into the shower. She said, "Every time I turn on the shower, it's a little bit of a battle to get my turn. Same with when I take a bath."
This orange cat has a dramatic personality!
This orange cat is always getting into trouble, the 35-year-old explained, "He is constantly misbehaving. Ivan is smart, mischievous, and determined. He's always finding new ways to challenge me, and I half-jokingly refer to him as my greatest spiritual teacher because he demands lots of attention and patience."
Courtney blames Ivan's dramatic personality on his coat color.
"Ivan was born a diva with a BIG personality and is well known among my family, friends, and anyone I've ever been on a Zoom call with while working from home," she shared.
"He is very vocal, opinionated, and clingy. Living with him is a little like living with a tiny micromanaging supervisor," she added.
Despite Ivan's dictator-like disposition, Courtney says he is a constant source of love and silliness.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/c9ify