Orange cat stirs up hilarious trouble in the shower

Los Angeles, California - Orange cats are known troublemakers, and a nine-year-old orange kitty named Ivan's behavior hits that point home hard, much to the delight of the internet.

This naughty orange cat likes to block his owner from taking a shower. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/c9ify

Courtney O'Brien, a human resources manager from Los Angeles, is the proud owner of Ivan, who is seemingly always getting into trouble.

On Instagram, she posted a short clip of the cat hanging out somewhere he didn't belong: in the shower.

In the subtitles, she quipped: "POV you're an angel cutie baby who can misbehave constantly and have anything you want 4ever bc look at your cute fcking faceeee!"

The video of the cat hanging out in the shower quickly went viral and now boasts over a million views.

Courtney told Newsweek that Ivan always manages to be underfoot, even when she tries to get into the shower. She said, "Every time I turn on the shower, it's a little bit of a battle to get my turn. Same with when I take a bath."