Persian cats' hair-raising haircuts have TikTok in hiss-terics with "cat groomer fail"

Two persian cats are causing a stir on TikTok after a visit to the groomer had users hysterical! The now viral video has over 5 million views.

By Michael Herold

Two cats are causing a huge stir on TikTok after a visit to get haircuts had users in hiss-terics!

As seen in the TikTok video, the Persian cats had large parts of their hair shaved off, but still bushy heads and tails.
As seen in the TikTok video, the Persian cats had large parts of their hair shaved off, but still bushy heads and tails.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@taya_bailey

Persian cats are normally known for their fluffy and voluminous fur, but every now and then, a kitty needs a trim.

But a trim became a hysterical makeover for Ozzy and Zeppelin, the two pets of TikTok user Taya Bailey.

After the hair-raising experience, Taya let the world in on the funny result of the cats' coat trimming.

Black cat breeds: What breeds of black cats are there, and why are they unlucky?
Cat Guide Black cat breeds: What breeds of black cats are there, and why are they unlucky?

In the now-viral TikTok video, the two four-legged friends are at first seen with their full and gorgeous fur.

"We took our cats to the groomer and this is how they came home," the clip's text reads.

The vid then shows shots of the aftermath of the self-proclaimed "cat groomer fail": they'd been shaved almost completely bald! Only their heads and tails still sported a full tuft of fluff.

The after photos show the cats looking wide-eyed and seemingly disgruntled, which makes their new looks even funnier.

The video has amassed more than 5 million views and over 860,000 likes.

Cats delight TikTok with shaven makeover after trip to the groomer

The TikToker's cats did not look like happy campers after their groomer makeover!
The TikToker's cats did not look like happy campers after their groomer makeover!  © Screenshot/TikTok/@taya_bailey

In a follow-up video, Taya writes, "Look what my parents did to me!"

Users have taken to the comments sections with laughing emojis and amused commentary.

"That is so funny," wrote one TikToker.

Three adorable dog videos that will instantly boost your mood
Animals Three adorable dog videos that will instantly boost your mood

"Lmao I’m wheezing," commented another.

And for those commenters worried about her cats' well-being, Taya responded, "Y’all are so pressed on whether I’m a bad cat mom or not, I promise my cats are just fine."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@taya_bailey

More on Cats: