Persian cats' hair-raising haircuts have TikTok in hiss-terics with "cat groomer fail"

Two cats are causing a huge stir on TikTok after a visit to get haircuts had users in hiss-terics!

As seen in the TikTok video, the Persian cats had large parts of their hair shaved off, but still bushy heads and tails. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@taya_bailey

Persian cats are normally known for their fluffy and voluminous fur, but every now and then, a kitty needs a trim.

But a trim became a hysterical makeover for Ozzy and Zeppelin, the two pets of TikTok user Taya Bailey.

After the hair-raising experience, Taya let the world in on the funny result of the cats' coat trimming.

In the now-viral TikTok video, the two four-legged friends are at first seen with their full and gorgeous fur.

"We took our cats to the groomer and this is how they came home," the clip's text reads.

The vid then shows shots of the aftermath of the self-proclaimed "cat groomer fail": they'd been shaved almost completely bald! Only their heads and tails still sported a full tuft of fluff.

The after photos show the cats looking wide-eyed and seemingly disgruntled, which makes their new looks even funnier.

The video has amassed more than 5 million views and over 860,000 likes.