Relaxed cat's private head-massager heaven is melting hearts on TikTok!

A new video of a completely relaxed cat getting a lovely little head massage has become a viral hit on TikTok, and it's easy to see why – where can we get one of those?!

Pet owner Dylan recently shared adorable footage of his gray British Shorthair cat, Jay Catsby.

In the clip, the kitty can be seen enjoying a head massage with its own little massager.

What could be cuter?

The video quickly captivated viewers and received over 545,000 views and counting on the social media site.

In the TikTok clip, Jay Catsby lies calmly on the bed while the massager gently rubs its head, putting the cat in a state of complete bliss.

British Shorthair cats are known for their calm and friendly demeanor, making them one of the most popular cat breeds in the world.

Their laid-back nature is clearly evident in the viral clip, in which Jay Catsby indulges in plenty of pampering.