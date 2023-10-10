Rescue kittens press pause on pasta prep in the most adorable way!
Portland, Oregon - Tristen of Portland, Oregon, wanted to cook some pasta, but his three cats had other plans for the pot he put on the stove, a hysterical now-viral video shows.
The adorable TikTok begins with Tristen looking into the camera and saying: "I can't get s**t done, because these f***ing cats love to do... s**t like this."
He then pans to a pot on the stove with two cats cuddled up inside, while a third furry feline looks on. His package of pasta is on the floor.
It looks like this cat owner won't be cooking noodles for dinner.
While Tristen appeared annoyed with his pets, TikTok users loved the cat clip.
The vid – whose caption reads "I swear these damn cats are always up to no good!" – boasts over 1.3 million views and 274,000 likes.
Cat owner sees the humor in his kittens' misbehavior
Tristen appears annoyed with his kittens in the TikTok clip, but this cat owner is used to chaos and quickly saw the humor.
He told Newsweek that the three fur balls "loved to climb on things" and get into places they shouldn't be.
"The day this happened, I was working from home and in the process of getting dinner prepped," he explained. "I had to finish some work and when I came back I saw that all the cats decided to start dinner without me."
When Tristen filmed the video, he focused on finding new homes for his rescue kittens: "About a year ago we took in a pregnant stray. She gave birth to 7 kittens. We were in the process of rehoming them and around the time I took that video we were down to 3 kittens."
TikTok users were in love with the "paw-sta" clip, and a few joked, "You sir, need a bigger pot."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/fountainofcats