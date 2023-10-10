Rescue kittens press pause on pasta prep in the most adorable way!

Portland, Oregon - Tristen of Portland, Oregon, wanted to cook some pasta, but his three cats had other plans for the pot he put on the stove, a hysterical now-viral video shows.

This cat owner's dinner plans were ruined by his three rescue kittens. © Screenshots/TikTok/fountainofcats

The adorable TikTok begins with Tristen looking into the camera and saying: "I can't get s**t done, because these f***ing cats love to do... s**t like this."

He then pans to a pot on the stove with two cats cuddled up inside, while a third furry feline looks on. His package of pasta is on the floor.

It looks like this cat owner won't be cooking noodles for dinner.

While Tristen appeared annoyed with his pets, TikTok users loved the cat clip.

The vid – whose caption reads "I swear these damn cats are always up to no good!" – boasts over 1.3 million views and 274,000 likes.