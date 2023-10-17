Stray cat walks up to dog owner and does something amazing!
Baltimore, Maryland - Cats and dog aren't usually known to get along all that well, but it was a case of love at first sight for these furry friends in a TikTok video that has users swooning!
Andrea Lanni was walking her dog, Max, when a skinny cat started calmly approaching them. Her video shows the fur ball walking all the way up to the pooch, before the tomcat proceeds to affectionately rub himself up and down his new four-legged friend.
Max, who is clearly a well-trained dog and is also familiar with felines, didn't go wild or try to chase away the stray.
All the while, a confused Andrea wonders: "Is this happening?"
The clip, captioned "So I took Max for a walk and then this happened" wowed more than a half million TikTokers, who were charmed by the cat's initiative and the dog's response.
Cat's true background story revealed
Andrea ended up taking the chill cat home, but the story doesn't end there.
As an update video shows, the friendly feline got the full royal treatment: food, water, and a trip to the vet.
Later on, Andrea told Newsweek that she posted about the cat on a local Facebook page – that's when it became obvious she wasn't dealing with a stray.
The cat's owner, who'd been in the hospital, got in touch and was thrilled that someone had taken care of her beloved pet, Ninja. He's just skinny because she has hyperthyroidism and can't put on weight.
Ninja's been reunited with her owner, but Max and Andrea visit with the cat on their walks.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/ TikTok/leapinglanni