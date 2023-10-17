Stray cat walks up to dog owner and does something amazing!

Baltimore, Maryland - Cats and dog aren't usually known to get along all that well, but it was a case of love at first sight for these furry friends in a TikTok video that has users swooning!

This dog owner was shocked when a stray cat walked right up to her and her dog! © Collage: Screenshot/ TikTok/leapinglanni

Andrea Lanni was walking her dog, Max, when a skinny cat started calmly approaching them. Her video shows the fur ball walking all the way up to the pooch, before the tomcat proceeds to affectionately rub himself up and down his new four-legged friend.

Max, who is clearly a well-trained dog and is also familiar with felines, didn't go wild or try to chase away the stray.

All the while, a confused Andrea wonders: "Is this happening?"



The clip, captioned "So I took Max for a walk and then this happened" wowed more than a half million TikTokers, who were charmed by the cat's initiative and the dog's response.