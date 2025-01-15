Sweet cat comforts dog brother when their owners leave them home alone

Brooksville, Florida - When these pet owners were away from their cat and dog for the first time, they were worried they wouldn't get along. F ootage from their security camera made them realize that their worries were completely unwarranted!

While Nova the cat moved confidently around the house unperturbed, Simba the dog was clearly anything but fine. © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/Aerial_Engage

It's not easy for either pets or their owners to be away from each other.

Reddit user Aerial_Engage left her pets home for the first time to spend the holidays with family, sharing a few scenes taken by her Blink camera during the trip.

The couple had hired a pet sitter who came by several times a day to feed and play with the four-legged friends.

The rest of the time, however, Nova the cat and Simba the dog were left to their own devices.

While their owners were away, the behavior of the two animals could not have been more different.

While Nova moved confidently around the house and continued his daily routine seemingly unperturbed, Simba was clearly anything but fine about being separated from his owners.