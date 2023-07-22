Talking "bossy boots" cat does circus tricks and amuses millions on TikTok

Hamilton, Canada - Bengal cat George apparently knows exactly what he wants, and is perhaps more talkative than many humans!

When George the cat is asked to carry out orders, he seems to say "no" in hilarious fashion. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@violinbycecilia

George the cat can do many impressive tricks, but one of the best may be talking back, as seen in several funny clips on TikTok.

In the first viral vid, he works for his food – as he gets snacks from his owner, but has to do a few tricks beforehand.

However, the four-legged doesn't appear to enjoy putting on a show, as he seems to keep meowing the word "No" over and over!

His owner Cecilia tells him: "George, stay!" as the cat cheekily meows a "No" sounding squeak and walks after her.

George's responses aren't the only showstopping thing about him. He later shows how he sits in one spot, spins, and even knows how to high five! The clip has been viewed over 2 million times, and many users think he sounds like the video game character Yoshi.

In a follow-up video, which has a whopping 7 million views, Cecilia and her cat have a hilarious "conversation" about going to bed, filled with lots of "Nos" and "Yeses" coming from George.

George's owner says he has always been a very squeaky and chatty kitty!