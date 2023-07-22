Talking "bossy boots" cat does circus tricks and amuses millions on TikTok

By Savannah Pleil

Hamilton, Canada - Bengal cat George apparently knows exactly what he wants, and is perhaps more talkative than many humans!

When George the cat is asked to carry out orders, he seems to say "no" in hilarious fashion.
George the cat can do many impressive tricks, but one of the best may be talking back, as seen in several funny clips on TikTok.

In the first viral vid, he works for his food – as he gets snacks from his owner, but has to do a few tricks beforehand.

However, the four-legged doesn't appear to enjoy putting on a show, as he seems to keep meowing the word "No" over and over!

His owner Cecilia tells him: "George, stay!" as the cat cheekily meows a "No" sounding squeak and walks after her.

George's responses aren't the only showstopping thing about him. He later shows how he sits in one spot, spins, and even knows how to high five! The clip has been viewed over 2 million times, and many users think he sounds like the video game character Yoshi.

In a follow-up video, which has a whopping 7 million views, Cecilia and her cat have a hilarious "conversation" about going to bed, filled with lots of "Nos" and "Yeses" coming from George.

George's owner says he has always been a very squeaky and chatty kitty!

George is a bossy cat that floors TikTok users

George the cat is very talkative, and does tricks in his TikTok videos.
Users are delighted and floored by the cat.

"He just sounds like a baby," one wrote about the animal.

"The meowing is soooo cute, as if he had a voice change during puberty," commented another.

The cat has now become an online star, and gotten a new gift to play with because of it.

"We figured with George’s new fame that he deserved a new cat tree!" his owner wrote in a newer clip, showing George squealing and climbing on his new toy.

The gift further proves who really rules the household.

"George is a bossy boots," Cecilia wrote. "Clearly, he is at the top of the totem pole in this house."

