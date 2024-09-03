Rescue cat's reaction to her owner's baby twins is way too cute!
New York, New York - TikTokers are smitten with this rescue cat's response to her owner's twins, as the kitty is surprisingly accepting of her new baby humans!
Lynsey adopted her rescue cat Cannoli years ago, and she was worried about how the feline would react to her newborn twins.
To the delight of the internet, Lynsey captured the sweet moment the trio met on camera.
The video bears the caption, "The moment when the furbaby you rescued in your 20s meets your human babies."
Thankfully, Cannoli didn't shy away from the babies. Instead, she signaled her approval after a quick sniff and a nuzzle of the newborn's car seat!
Following a quick detour to Dad, Cannoli quickly realized that there was another baby. The kitty was a bit surprised but went and marked the carrier to show she was ready to accept both new humans!
This cat has accepted her new baby humans!
Commenters who know a thing or two about cats were all about Cannoli's behavior – the sweet video boasts over 1.7 million views and counting!
When cats rub up against something with their jowls, they leave behind their scent, thus marking the thing as their own.
When they do this to people, it's like they are accepting the individual or, in this case, the twins.
"As soon as we set the car seats down, Cannoli came over to greet them and immediately approved of her new family members," Lynsey told Newsweek.
"The twins are now 4 months old and Cannoli has been such a good big sister, unphased by any crying and always keeping watch close by, even at 3 AM."
Looks like this cat has accepted her owner's babies as part of her colony!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@2.ny.dragons