Rescue cat's reaction to her owner's baby twins is way too cute!

New York, New York - TikTokers are smitten with this rescue cat 's response to her owner's twins, as the kitty is surprisingly accepting of her new baby humans!

This rescue cat's reaction to her owner's twins is adorable. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@2.ny.dragons

Lynsey adopted her rescue cat Cannoli years ago, and she was worried about how the feline would react to her newborn twins.

To the delight of the internet, Lynsey captured the sweet moment the trio met on camera.

The video bears the caption, "The moment when the furbaby you rescued in your 20s meets your human babies."

Thankfully, Cannoli didn't shy away from the babies. Instead, she signaled her approval after a quick sniff and a nuzzle of the newborn's car seat!

Following a quick detour to Dad, Cannoli quickly realized that there was another baby. The kitty was a bit surprised but went and marked the carrier to show she was ready to accept both new humans!